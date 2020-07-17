Drew McIntyre Slams The Rock On Instagram For Supporting Dolph Ziggler

WWE champion Drew McIntyre took a shot at The Rock on Instagram earlier today.

The Great One was responding to a post by WWE, who shared a photo of McIntyre’s Extreme Rules opponent with the WWE championship, with a caption that reads, “A glimpse into the future?

Rocky writes, “I’d co-sign this decision 100. Talented due and always has a spark in his presentations.”

This is when the Scottish Psychopath stepped in. The champ responds with, “It doesn’t matter what you think.”

McIntyre later added on Twitter, “I said what I said,” then shared a screenshot of the interaction. Check it out below.