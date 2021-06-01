Last night’s WWE RAW main event saw Drew McIntyre defeat Kofi Kingston to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, for a title shot at the upcoming Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

McIntyre reportedly ended up with a rough looking bruise above his right eye, according to PWInsider. The bruise reportedly came from a stiff superkick delivered by Kingston.

There were said to be a lot of people backstage at RAW who were talking up what a war McIntyre and Kingston put themselves through.

As seen below, Kingston took to Twitter after the match and said McIntyre earned the win, and his respect.

“Congrats @DMcIntyreWWE. You earned it. Respect. [fist emoji],” Kofi wrote.

McIntyre responded with a photo of their post-match handshake and wrote, “Thank you brother [fist emoji]”

Lashley also took to Twitter after RAW with an in-character tweet on his next match with McIntyre.

“When you find out you get to kick @DMcIntyreWWE’s ass again AND the people online that complain have to pay to watch it [rotfl emoji x 2] Keep lining the All-Mighty’s wallets, clowns! #WWERaw @WWE,” Lashley wrote.

WWE has not confirmed if McIntyre vs. Lashley or Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will take place inside the Cell or not, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more. Below are the related tweets from Lashley, Kingston and McIntyre:

When you find out you get to kick @DMcIntyreWWE’s ass again AND the people online that complain have to pay to watch it🤣🤣 Keep lining the All-Mighty’s wallets, clowns! #WWERaw @WWE pic.twitter.com/4mmsuysoDg — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 1, 2021

