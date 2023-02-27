Drew McIntyre is one of the toughest talents on the WWE roster, but the Scottish Warrior knows he is still a kid at heart.

The former two-time world champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with HOT Mornings On Demand, where he expressed his excitement to be in the upcoming WWE 2K23 video game, an honor that he is not taking for granted in the slightest. Check out why being able to play as himself is such a big deal to McIntyre in the highlights below.

On growing up in Scotland and making it in WWE:

When I was a kid, all I did was get my hands on every WWE action figure, video game, card, sticker, and anything I could afford or ask for Christmas. To dream about being in WWE, especially being in Scotland because it’s a small country of five million people, but no one has ever signed to WWE, the big American wrestling company.

How cool it is to play as himself in a video game:

To actually make it there and see myself in a video game, the first one when I was 23, and I’ve been in multiple games, multiple figures, very fortunate with the amount of merchandise I’ve been featured on, but it never gets old. I’m still that wrestling fan and kid at heart. I’ve never lost that perspective of how cool it actually is to get the opportunity to play with yourself in a video game.

McIntyre recently let it be known that he is aiming to challenge GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)