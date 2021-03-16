There’s been a lot of speculation on whether or not Drew McIntyre took a shot at the dud explosion from the recent AEW Revolution pay-per-view during last night’s RAW.

McIntyre came to the ring to cut a promo before the main event between Sheamus and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, and may have referenced the lackluster explosion from AEW.

“I noticed MVP made some guarantees tonight. That’s such a dangerous thing to do in this industry because if you make a guarantee and don’t deliver, fans get upset, and sparks fly,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre then guaranteed that he and Sheamus will beat each other on Sunday at Fastlane, unleashing a level of physicality that has never been seen before.

Fans on Twitter quickly picked up at the apparent AEW jab from McIntyre, but he has not commented on the reference.

