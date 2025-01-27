Sports Illustrated recently posted a clip from an upcoming episode of “Hot One Versus” that features WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

In the clip, McIntyre takes numerous shots at CM Punk. He said,

“Punk, I’m so sorry that I raised your profile and helped erase all of the massive amount of negative publicity that you had. I lifted you up constantly, earned you the biggest contract of your entire life you f**king prick.”

Tessa Blanchard says it’s possible she could eventually wrestle on Netflix.

While Blanchard currently works for TNA Wrestling, she was asked about the possibility of wrestling “live on Netflix” during an appearance on the “DeLoco Podcast.”

Blanchard said, “Hey, like I said, never say never. Right now, my main focus is TNA Wrestling, what I can do in the TNA ring. Like I said, that’s kind of where I put everything on pause. So I always said I had unfinished business in the wrestling business. So to come back and kind of resume where we paused everything, it’s an honor. To be able to push the TNA brand, like I said, I believe it. There’s so many talented people, some people that I’ve gotten to share the ring with, some people that I haven’t yet. But all of us being under that TNA umbrella and this WWE partnership, it does nothing but help us. It’s an exciting time to be a part of TNA Wrestling.”

Bianca Belair has praised the women of WWE and the WNBA.

In June 2024, Bianca Belair invited Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark to participate in the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble.

During a recent interview with Tim Battle on the “Battleground Podcast,” Bianca Belair provided an update on the invitation and explained why a WWE-WNBA crossover would be a good thing. She said,

“Listen, I’m always like, WWE, we’ve seen crossovers from other athletes, from different influencers, and I’m waiting for that female crossover to happen. Caitlyn Clark, she’s doing big things, WNBA, they’re doing big things, women over there, she’s a GOAT over there, women are doing big things over in WWE, so why not invite the GOAT over to WWE, where women are doing big things over here? So I wanted to invite Caitlyn Clark, like, ‘Come over to WWE, come join the Royal Rumble.’ That’s what’s exciting about the Royal Rumble. You never know who can show up. The possibilities are endless when it comes to Royal Rumble, so I’m like, ‘Caitlyn Clark, come on over. You can bring Angel Reese with you too.’ The women are doing big things in WWE, the women are doing big things in WNBA, so why not let both of the worlds collide, let both of the worlds meet?”