Fresh off capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship, Drew McIntyre wasted no time leaning into his self-styled role as the face of the company. During a WWE live event in Glasgow, McIntyre made his first public appearance since dethroning Cody Rhodes, standing tall in front of a hometown crowd that has followed his journey from near-misses to the top of the mountain. The appearance wasn’t just symbolic, it was a statement that his reign is meant to be loud, unapologetic, and centered around confidence rather than ceremony.

That message continued online, where McIntyre shared a ringside photo from the event and added the caption, “No t-shirt needed. This is what a real Champion looks like.” The post quickly gained traction, reinforcing the swagger he’s been projecting since reclaiming the championship. With momentum on his side and the audience firmly engaged, McIntyre appears intent on defining this title run not just through wins, but through presence, both inside the ring and across every platform WWE fans are watching.

Punk is currently Heavyweight Champion and under fire from WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash for always having to wear a shirt when he wrestles.