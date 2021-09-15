Drew McIntyre sat down with Cultaholic for an interview.

During it, McIntyre discussed how he and Vince McMahon came up with the name of his sword with Vince McMahon. McIntyre was thinking of naming the sword ‘The Widowmaker’ or ‘Bloody Bonnie’.

“Angela, the name of the sword, it’s named after my late mother which is really cool. I remember I had a conversation with Vince [McMahon]. Again, it obviously goes back to Vince and we’re talking about possibly giving the sword a name and kind of giving it more meaning and I was thinking of things like The Widowmaker, Bloody Bonnie or something. So he was thinking, ‘You know how a lot of people give like a female name?’ Or whatever and he asked me, ‘What’s your mother’s name?’ And I said ‘Angela’ and then we kind of talked about my mom and her story and how much she had to overcome in her life and she’s no longer with us and he said, ‘That’s the name right there’ and I thought it was like a cool tribute to my mom and also really cool for my family to hear her name every week on TV. It’s like if you annoy Drew enough, he’s gonna have to attack you with Angela. Angela’s coming for you which is pretty cool.”