WWE superstar and former world champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Sky Sports about top UFC draw Conor McGregor, and whether the Notorious One would blend well in the WWE environment. Hear highlights from the Scottish Psychopath’s interview below.

Thinks McGregor will show up in WWE when the time is right:

No, I wouldn’t want to give him a hug but he wouldn’t want to give me a hug considering I keep calling him McTapper on social media. He’s such a huge star, he knows how to entertain and is an incredible fighter as well. When the time is right, he will show up in WWE and it’s going to be exciting.

Says McGregor would fit in lovely with WWE: