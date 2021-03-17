WWE superstar and former world champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Sky Sports about top UFC draw Conor McGregor, and whether the Notorious One would blend well in the WWE environment. Hear highlights from the Scottish Psychopath’s interview below.
Thinks McGregor will show up in WWE when the time is right:
No, I wouldn’t want to give him a hug but he wouldn’t want to give me a hug considering I keep calling him McTapper on social media. He’s such a huge star, he knows how to entertain and is an incredible fighter as well. When the time is right, he will show up in WWE and it’s going to be exciting.
Says McGregor would fit in lovely with WWE:
I know I give him some crap but chances are we’re probably not going to have a match because he’s the size of my left calf! I will probably stick with (Tyson) Fury, he’s a big guy and we’re heavyweights, but it would be cool to have McGregor part of it. If he’s feeling frisky, we’ll have ourselves a little scrap, but he is such an entertainer. He gets it and he would fit in lovely in WWE.