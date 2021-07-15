WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently appeared on the Wrestling Inside the Ropes podcast to discuss his relationship with company Chairman Vince McMahon, and he feels comfortable going to McMahon anytime he has a problem or concern. The former WWE champion adds that he believes any WWE talent should approach McMahon if they have an issue. Highlights are below.

Says he has a good relationship with McMahon and goes to him when he has a problem:

It’s good. If I have a question or concern, I go to him right away and I advise all the other Superstars to do exactly the same. When I was younger, I was so intimidated by him because he’s such a large presence and it’s terrifying, the idea of knocking on the door and talking to him. You get a little older, a little wiser, get more of a business head on your shoulders and you realize that he runs the company and you have to build a relationship.

On growing his relationship with McMahon, especially as he got older:

You need that back and forth, it’s not just going to help me, it’s going to help the company overall. That’s where we’re at right now. When I returned to the company, it was very much as a man and not a boy, like in my first run. It was a business head on my shoulders and I knew I had to grow that relationship to further my career and at the same time, help WWE. I always advise the other superstars to do exactly the same.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)