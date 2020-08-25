Drew McIntyre Talks The Importance Of His Win Over Randy Orton, How The Thunderdome Helps Him As A Performer

WWE champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke to Comicbook.com to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how important his win was over Randy Orton on Sunday’s SummerSlam pay per view. Highlights of the interview can be found below.

Talks the importance of his win over Randy Orton:

“There was a big buzz around the whole situation and I personally felt like, ‘If I’m able to win this one, it really cements me as the top of the card, especially beating Randy Orton at the level he’s at right now.’ And with all the buzz around it, I feel like we probably didn’t have to do too much it’d still feel like a big deal, just because of the build and the nature of the situation.”

On how physical the match was:

“But we went all out in there. There was no holding back. This is a different Randy Orton, he’s going to go all out the promos, he’s going all out in the ring. Randy Orton has never been thrown around like that very many times, but he’s not brought that kind of physicality too many times, I think, either. He busted me open all over the place, he busted himself open, headbutted me, we’re both bleeding, we’re both sore. But I think it delivered not just the match quality wise, that people really enjoyed and were proud of, but the story is the biggest thing. As far as he’s concerned, as far as I’m concerned, it’s about that story, and I’m really proud of the story we told, even if we beat the crap out of each other.”

How the Thunderdome helps him as a performer:

“[With] ThunderDome, such a difference. It’s incredible. Even being in just an arena again gives you that different feeling, like, ‘Okay, this is like we’re back, even though it’s not like it was.’ It’s a new kind of normal right now, it’s so cool being in the arena and then going out there, and just seeing everyone virtually, seeing the fans again and to see their faces, even if it is virtually. And the fact that it’s not just like the way it was, there’s so many more effects going on. There’s all these special entrances where basically everybody with a small pyro, and fire during mine. And I could see the drones flying overhead, and when I’m watching the screen, all the cool 3D graphics and stuff. And it is such a cool visual experience and that’s what we’ve been missing. I think that’s what people have come to expect of WWE, but most important, that atmosphere is back.”