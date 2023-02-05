Drew McIntyre did a brief interview with Scott Fishman from Sports Illustrated where he spoke about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

What their tag team name is after reports of WWE dropping Banger Bros:

“We call ourselves The Banger Bros, and we have fun with it because Sheamus says banger after banger and we’re bros.”

The vibe in the WWE locker room:

“Very positive. As far as I’ve seen over the past few years, it’s always been very positive. There’s some big changes that have happened, but not that many changes. The company has been more successful than ever over these past few years making billion dollar profits and cutting all these new deals. So to change the entire game plan would be insanity. But obviously, with Triple H putting a new set of eyes on things, trying some new ideas, bringing in some new talent, and bringing in some of our friends that we haven’t seen for a while, there is a buzz in the locker room of who’s going to show up next there and what’s going to happen next. So, yea, positivity.”

