WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri from CBS Sports to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on the upcoming Day 1 PPV, and how he’s in no rush to face Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he’s super excited for the Day 1 PPV:

I think it’s awesome. We have an event on New Year’s Day. Everybody’s looking for some entertainment on New Year’s Day. Probably nursing a pretty bad hangover — if you’re over 21 in America, over 18 in the rest of the world — and it’s cool that we’re providing that entertainment with the Day 1 event. For me personally, I’m very glad I gave up drinking a few years ago, so I will not be hungover on Day 1. I strongly suggest Madcap also stays away from any alcoholic beverages on the 31st because it is his first big pay-per-view match. He’s going against former two-time WWE champion Drew McIntyre. My big size 14 is looking to connect with his face, so he better be on his game.

Says he’s not rushing to face Lesnar or Reigns just yet:

I’m not rushing to get to that match. I’ve learned patience over my 21-year wrestling career, especially in WWE. We’re 52 weeks a year. No re-runs, no off-season. I’m enjoying what I’ve been doing on SmackDown, almost reintroducing everybody to Drew McIntyre and I can hear that things are working. Every crowd I walk out in front of, be it television or non-televised event, I feel that we’re on the right path.

His plan to win back the WWE Universe: