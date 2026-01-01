Drew McIntyre has never been shy about crossing lines.

At a recent WWE live event, he made it clear he’s more than willing to take things uncomfortably personal with Cody Rhodes.

WWE held an untelevised Holiday Tour live event on Wednesday, December 30, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The show was headlined by a Street Fight pitting “The American Nightmare” against “The Scottish Psychopath.”

Before the bell ever rang, McIntyre took it upon himself to work the crowd, and zeroed in on members of Brandi Rhodes’ family seated ringside in the process. What followed was a prolonged, personal verbal barrage that immediately shifted the tone of the building.

“I heard a little rumor that Brandi’s family is here tonight,” McIntyre said prior to the match (see video below). “Can they identify themselves, please? This is Brandi’s family, right? Ladies and gentleman, Brandi’s dad. A friend of Brandi’s dad. Uncle Mike. Uncle Gary and Sheila. Last but not least, who do we have here? Is this Brandi’s mother? Ladies and gentlemen, Brandi’s mom.”

McIntyre wasn’t finished.

“I have a question for you. I know what you’re thinking when you watch SmackDown, you’re thinking of that tall, handsome, Scottish guy makes me real weak in the knees, right? You’re thinking, I wish my daughter married Drew instead of Cody, right?”

It was vintage McIntyre.

And judging by the crowd reaction, the message landed exactly as intended.

Following his verbal takedown of Brandi Rhodes’ family, McIntyre would go on to lose the Street Fight against her knight in shining armor, Cody Rhodes.

Featured below is the video footage of the above-referenced Drew McIntyre pre-match segment from the WWE Detroit live event.

