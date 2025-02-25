– Drew McIntyre is featured in a new video on social media where he sends a message to John Cena ahead of their participation in the Men’s Chamber match at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event this Saturday. “See you inside the Chamber, John Cena,” McIntyre wrote as the caption to the video. “We have a lot to talk about…”

– Nissin Foods issued the following press release on Tuesday announcing that they have been named an official partner of WWE:

NISSIN FOODS® NAMED OFFICIAL PARTNER OF WWE®

Nissin Foods’ Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK to Serve as an Official Presenter of Elimination Chamber® Taking Place Saturday, March 1 in Toronto

February 25, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Nissin Foods today announced a new partnership that will see Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK, the company’s hottest ramen brand, serve as a presenting partner of Elimination Chamber, which takes place Saturday, March 1 at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

As an Official Partner of WWE, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK will receive prominent exposure within key WWE assets, including a match sponsorship at WrestleMania® 41 in Las Vegas, integrations within WWE’s flagship programming, Raw and SmackDown, and WWE’s popular e-gaming YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown, as well as sponsored episodes of WWE Playback, social integrations and more.

Additionally, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK will sponsor the iconic Men’s Elimination Chamber match, which will feature WWE Superstars Logan Paul, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Damian Priest and John Cena, who is appearing in the final Elimination Chamber match of his career.

“Nissin Foods is home to a variety of classic brands, and we are excited for Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK to present Elimination Chamber to a worldwide audience,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Partnerships for TKO.

“WWE fans crave intensity and excitement, and we’re bringing that same fiery thrill to their taste buds with Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK,” said Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Nissin Foods USA. “Whether you’re a fan of WWE or someone who craves bold flavors, our Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK line delivers an unmatched spice experience that will pair perfectly with Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41.”

Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK recently launched limited edition packaging featuring WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Liv Morgan. Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK bowls and packets are available online and in-store at retailers nationwide. WWE and Nissin Foods are partnering to give fans a chance to witness the grandeur of WrestleMania 41, live and in-person, with an all-expense paid trip through the “Can You Handle The Heat Sweepstakes.”

