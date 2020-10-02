WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter this week to issue a warning to Randy Orton, which is fueling rumors on their next match taking place at WWE Hell In a Cell, inside the Cell.

As noted, Monday’s RAW ended with Orton taking out WWE Legends Ric Flair, Big Show, Christian and Shawn Michaels while they played poker in the backstage area. The attack came one night after the Legends interfered in McIntyre’s Ambulance Match win over Orton at WWE Clash of Champions. The Legends joined McIntyre for a celebration in the RAW opening segment this week, but McIntyre now says Orton’s attack tainted the moment.

“This was one of the coolest moments of my career. Nothing over the top, 100% real & an opportunity to recognize those who helped me become the Champion I am today….and now it’s tainted. Randy, you’re going to find out the hard way why I was known as the Scottish Psychopath,” McIntyre warned.

WWE has not confirmed the next Orton vs. McIntyre match, but it’s believed that they will do battle at Hell In a Cell on October 24. You can see Drew’s full tweet below:

This was one of the coolest moments of my career. Nothing over the top, 100% real & an opportunity to recognize those who helped me become the Champion I am today….and now it’s tainted. Randy, you’re going to find out the hard way why I was known as the Scottish Psychopath pic.twitter.com/SWpluQexYx — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 30, 2020

