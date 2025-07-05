Drew McIntyre made a surprise return on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, interrupting Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton during the opening segment. Rhodes and Orton were reflecting on their King of the Ring match from Night of Champions, where Rhodes defeated Orton. Orton admitted that hesitation cost him the victory and urged Rhodes to promise he’d take out John Cena at SummerSlam.

McIntyre then entered and took aim at Orton, saying he had already lost the war before Night of Champions because he wasn’t willing to do what was necessary — something Rhodes clearly was. McIntyre declared that the legend of Randy Orton was dead, then turned his attention to Rhodes, saying he wanted him to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship so that he could be the one to take it from him. He promised he wouldn’t hesitate like Orton — just before turning into an RKO.

Later in the show, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis informed McIntyre that he’ll face Randy Orton at Saturday Night’s Main Event next week.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton revealed that she will defend her WWE Women’s Championship against Trish Stratus at WWE Evolution 2.

Stratton was given the opportunity to choose her own challenger for the event. Before she could make the announcement, she was interrupted by Queen of the Ring winner Jade Cargill. Cargill warned Stratton that if she made the wrong choice, she might not even make it to SummerSlam, where Cargill is set to challenge for the title.

Despite the warning, Stratton introduced Trish Stratus as her Evolution opponent. Stratus accepted, saying Evolution represents everything she and her generation fought for, and noted that her children have never seen her as champion. Stratton fired back, reminding Stratus that the Attitude Era is over — and that the road to the title won’t be easy.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are officially heading to WWE Evolution 2.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Flair and Bliss earned their spot in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match by defeating B-Fab & Michin and The Secret Hervice (Alba Fyre & Piper Niven) in a triple threat qualifier.

The match concluded with Flair hitting a moonsault onto Fyre and Niven, setting the stage for Bliss to follow up with Twisted Bliss on both opponents. Bliss then pinned Fyre to secure the win and punch their ticket to Evolution 2.

