If you’re a newcomer to the scene and you go to Drew McIntyre for some veteran advice, he’s got a readymade answer to give you.

“Change your last name to Fatu.”

These were the words from “The Scottish Psychopath” while talking with Kent Brown of Sports Illustrated to promote his match against Randy Orton at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

While discussing his rare journey from Scotland to WWE, the former WWE Champion mentioned how anyone with the last name Fatu appears to get opportunities that others don’t simply because of their family lineage.

“My journey is very different from basically anybody’s ever,” McIntyre stated. “I came from Scotland, was the first-ever Scottish person ever signed directly from Scotland to WWE, a country of five million people, and I’ve had such a unique journey, a lot of ups and downs on the way. The longtime fans out there will know everything I’ve been through and had to fight for everything I got.”

McIntyre continued, “Today’s day in age, it’s lucky I’m as good as I am or I might get lost in the shuffle because I suggest to a lot of the talent backstage when they’re asking for advice, maybe change your last name to Fatu or something. You might get more opportunities.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)