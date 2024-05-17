WWE is slowly building toward Damian Priest defending the WWE world heavyweight championship against Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior has not wrestled for the last few weeks due to an injury he sustained back at WrestleMania XL at the hands of CM Punk. McIntyre won the world title from Seth Rollins on that night, but Punk’s attack left an opening for Damian Priest to cash-in his Money In The Bank briefcase and capture gold himself.

Dave Melzter from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that the clash between McIntyre and Priest will take place at the June 16th Clash at the Castle premium live event from Glasgow, Scotland. McIntyre is expected to be heavily cheered since he will have home field advantage.