Drew McIntyre vs. John Cena.

It never happened during the final stretch for “The Greatest of All-Time” during his year-long “The Last Time Is Now” WWE retirement tour.

And possibly for a specific reason.

While making the media rounds to promote the upcoming WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event on Saturday night, November 29, at Petco Park in San Diego, CA., “The Scottish Psychopath” spoke about he and Cena’s paths failing to cross during 2025.

According to McIntyre, he very much wanted to share the ring with the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, “but maybe somebody was worried” about what he’d say if the two were to have a verbal battle on television.

“I would have liked one match with him,” McIntyre said of Cena during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. “I’ve known him for 20 years. I’ve been around him since I was a kid. Cody (Rhodes) and I lost the tag titles in 2010 to himself and David Otunga. Cody lost the match, by the way. I’d been in a triple threat with him, but never a singles match. I would have liked to have been part of the tournament, but of course they’re protecting their golden boy [Rhodes] and he got me suspended, which took me out of the tournament.”

McIntyre continued, “I never got a chance at the last match. One match. I just wanted a promo segment with him if anything. To me, he’s the best. He’s so quick on his feet. Punk and I had some great ones where a lot of the time we didn’t know what was going to happen out there, and we just fired off on each other. It was a lot of fun, you really test yourself at that level with guys that good. I would have loved to go toe to toe with Cena on the mic. Whatever you’ve got planned, when you get out here, he listens at all times, more than anybody, he will change on a dime, and I would have loved to test myself, but maybe somebody was worried.”

Both Drew McIntyre and John Cena will be in action at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on 11/29, with McIntyre joining forces with Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to take on Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and The Usos in the Men’s WarGames match. Meanwhile, John Cena will defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship in a rematch against Dominik Mysterio.

