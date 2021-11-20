During his recent interview with Busted Open Radio WWE superstar Drew McIntyre spoke about his desire to face Universal champion Roman Reigns at a WrestleMania, a match he believes would be the biggest WWE could do with their current crop of talent. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he wants a high-stakes showdown with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania:

“I see myself in the title match with whoever is the champion at the time. Or, even better, I’m champion going into it. That’s where I want to be, that’s what I am working towards. In fantasy land, I don’t even want to be anywhere near Roman until then. He is such equity, he’s so high above everyone right now with the roll he’s been on. I just want to keep building, and building, and building. Get some significant feuds in there, some significant character building/re-building, and make the fans want that match. Make it as big as possible, take Drew McIntyre to the level Roman’s at right now, and make that match on the biggest stage possible.”

On the last member of Team SmackDown, who is now Sheamus:

“I’m sure we will probably find out on show day. I’ve heard Woods say that he should be captain because he’s King, I feel otherwise. I’m sure we are all going to have trouble doing that one thing we always talk about in WWE, co-existing. I have some suggestions of who I would like to be as the fifth member. You know, personally, I know he’s not been on TV for a while. If I was going to suggest anybody, it’s the guy that I’m at odds with right now, that I’ve known forever. I always make the same joke because it’s true, ‘We traveled Europe and I was 19 and he was 43 at the time.’ He hits harder than anybody in WWE and us together on the same team would strike fear into any opponent, and that would be Sheamus that I would put in there.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)