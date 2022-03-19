WWE superstar and former world champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Metro UK about boxing sensation Tyson Fury, and how he plans to keep campaigning for a match with the Gypsy King until he gets it. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

On Fury’s next boxing fight:

“I wish I could be there to antagonise him. [laughs] After the fact – I’m not gonna distract him from the fight. But the second he wins – because I do believe in him, he is that good – I would love to be there right in the front row to tell him, “Right, let’s make this thing happen!”

Says he won’t shut up about the match until it happens:

“The only way we’re gonna make this thing happen is with McIntyre and Fury. I will not shut up about it until he frickin’ happens. Trust me, nobody is waiting for it more than me! I’ve been talking about it for years but people started listening to me finally over the past two! I got the [WWE Title], so I could finally get people to listen to me.”