Drew McIntyre has achieved another major accolade in WWE.

The Scottish Warrior defeated LA Knight, Jey Uso, Carmelo Hayes, Chad Gable, and Andrade in a ladder match at tonight’s Money In The Bank event and now holds the MITB briefcase guaranteeing a title shot at any point.

Do you think McIntyre will cash-in on the Damian Priest and Seth Rollins world title match, or on Cody Rhodes? Give your thoughts in the comments below.

Follow our full coverage of Money In The Bank here.