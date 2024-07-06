Drew McIntyre has achieved another major accolade in WWE.
The Scottish Warrior defeated LA Knight, Jey Uso, Carmelo Hayes, Chad Gable, and Andrade in a ladder match at tonight’s Money In The Bank event and now holds the MITB briefcase guaranteeing a title shot at any point.
FEARLESS? YEAH!#MITB pic.twitter.com/M2dqvVFnUR
— WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2024
MCINTYRE IN THE BANK#MITB pic.twitter.com/K8hPJhiZgh
— WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2024
Do you think McIntyre will cash-in on the Damian Priest and Seth Rollins world title match, or on Cody Rhodes? Give your thoughts in the comments below.
