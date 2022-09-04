Drew McIntyre did an interview with Sportskeeda ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle.
During it, he discussed a variety of topics, including the possibility of a future match with John Cena. He wants the match and noted Cena’s work ethic has had a huge influence on him (via Wrestling Inc.):
“I would love a chance to get in with John,” McIntyre said. “I’ve mentioned it a million times and it was always reciprocated, but it’s not gonna stop me mentioning how much of an influence he had on me, specifically his work ethic. Observing him when I was younger, I wish I applied that work ethic in my youth, but it took getting fired before I took a step back….he’s not doing so many matches now, but if I happen to get one of them, you know, at this stage of my career I’m at, I feel very confident.”