PW Insider has released a new report revealing several notes from last night’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view from St. Louis.

-Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre arrived to the venue late to keep his return a secret from fans. There were some in the company who didn’t even realize McIntyre was there until he showed up in Gorilla prior to his entrance. He ended up being the the last competitor eliminated.

-One source told the publication that the Men’s Rumble match changed “literally 20 times” over the course of the day.

-New Day member and current King of the Ring Xavier Woods was backstage, but obviously did not appear on the show.

-WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was backstage filming content for the WWE Network.

-The Undertaker was also backstage. A picture had circulated with him and Bad Bunny early yesterday. Speaking of Bad Bunny…his Rumble appearance was picked up by Rolling Stone.