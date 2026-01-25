“The Scottish Warrior” has a dance partner for next weekend in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

And it’s one that not many saw coming.

Sami Zayn emerged victorious in the Fatal-4-Way No. 1 Contender main event at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24, 2026.

Montreal’s favorite (active) hometown son managed to get his hand raised with a Helluva Kick and pinfall in the fourth and final match of the evening at the 1/24 special WWE on Peacock event from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Zayn managed to come out victorious in the four-way bout, which also featured Randy Orton, Trick Williams and Damian Priest.

With the win, Sami Zayn will now move on to challenge Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh on January 31 in Saudi Arabia.

Featured below is a detailed recap of the match:

Fourth Match: Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Battle Drew McIntyre For The Undisputed WWE Championship At The Royal Rumble Priest blocks The RKO after the bell rings. Zayn clotheslines Priest over the top rope. Williams pulls Zayn out of the ring. Williams with clubbing blows to Zayn’s back. Orton with two uppercuts. Orton punches Williams in the back. Priest with a flying shoulder block off the steel ring steps. Priest rolls Zayn back into the ring. Priest with a leaping back elbow smash. Priest drops Zayn with a leaping shoulder tackle. Priest goes for The Broken Arrow, but Zayn lands back on his feet. Priest decks Zayn with a back elbow smash. Priest with combination kicks. Orton with the greco roman eye poke. Orton launches Zayn over the top rope. Orton kicks Zayn in the gut. Orton uppercuts Zayn. Orton transitions into a corner mount. Zayn dumps Orton face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Zayn transitions into a corner mount. Zayn applies a front face lock. Williams attacks Zayn from behind. Williams is putting the boots to Zayn and Orton. Williams kicks Orton out of the ring. Williams transitions into a ground and pound attack. Williams poses for the crowd. Williams with a shoulder tackle. Williams knocks Priest off the ring apron. Williams shoves Zayn into Orton. Williams with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Williams with a knife edge chop. Williams whips Zayn back first into the turnbuckles. Williams continues to gloat. Williams with a blistering chop. Zayn with forearm shivers. Williams reverses out of the irish whip from Zayn. Williams with a Leg Lariat. Priest responds with a Lifting Flatliner for a two count. Priest thrust kicks the midsection of Zayn. Priest goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Zayn lands back on his feet. Zayn slaps Priest in the chest. Zayn drops Priest with The Springboard Tornado DDT for a two count. Priest blocks The Blue Thunder Bomb. Orton hammers down on the back of Zayn’s neck. Orton ducks a clothesline from Priest. Orton Powerslams Priest. Orton with two clotheslines. Orton ducks a clothesline from Zayn. Orton Powerslams Zayn. Orton clotheslines Williams over the top rope. Orton hits The Draping DDT. Orton goes for The Draping DDT on Williams, but Zayn counters with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Zayn goes for a Helluva Kick, but Williams counters with a Leaping Leg Lariat for a two count. Priest with a Switch Kick. Williams ducks a clothesline from Priest. Williams with The Book End on the ringside barricade. Zayn lands The SomerSault Plancha. Orton kicks Zayn in the gut. Orton goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Zayn lands back on his feet. Zayn with a Belly to Back Suplex on the announce table. Zayn with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Zayn delivers The Helluva Kick for a two count. Williams pulls the referee out of the ring. Williams argues with the referee. Zayn tugs on Williams hair. Williams with a straight right hand. Orton with a Belly to Back Suplex Party on the announce table. Orton is fired up. Orton rolls Williams back into the ring. Williams wisely exits the ring. Zayn goes for The Blue Thunder Bomb, but Orton lands back on his feet. Orton goes for The RKO, but Zayn rolls him over for a two count. Zayn sends Orton shoulder first into the steel ring post. Zayn dives over Orton. Zayn blocks The RKO. Zayn plays to the crowd. Zayn goes for The Helluva Kick, but Orton counters with The RKO. Williams dumps Orton out of the ring. Priest prevents Williams from stealing the victory. Priest and Williams are trading back and forth shots on the apron. Orton delivers The Double Draping DDT. Williams blocks The RKO. Priest hits The South Of Heaven Chokeslam. Williams with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Williams continues to bicker with the referee. Priest goes for The South Of Heaven Chokeslam, but Williams lands back on his feet. Williams delivers The Trick Kick. Zayn with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Williams avoids The Helluva Kick. Williams ascends to the top turnbuckle. Zayn rocks Williams with a forearm smash. Zayn goes for The SuperPlex, but Priest counters with The Razor’s Edge. Williams with a shoulder block from the apron. Priest with The Roundhouse Kick. Zayn connects with The Helluva Kick to pickup the victory. After the match, Drew McIntyre sneaks into the ring. Zayn avoids The Claymore. Zayn launches McIntyre over the top rope. Zayn stands tall in the ring as the show goes off the air. Winner: Sami Zayn via Pinfall

If interested, you can check out our complete WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 1/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.