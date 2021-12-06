Duke Hudson had their head shaved at tonight’s WWE NXT WarGames event.

NXT WarGames saw Hudson lose to Cameron Grimes in a Hair vs. Hair match, putting an end to the weeks-long feud that included two poker games. The back & forth bout saw Grimes counter and get the win with a handful of tights.

After the match, Grimes stopped Hudson from escaping and sent him into the second ring (there for the double-ring WarGames setup), where a barber’s chair and clippers were on display. Grimes followed but Hudson attacked him and placed him in the barber’s chair. Hudson went to shave Grimes but Grimes fought him off, knocked him into the chair and then shaved some of his hair off, not all of it but most. Grimes sat in the chair and received one final “to the moon!” pop from the crowd as Hudson quickly retreated to the back.

It was teased that there may be more of Hudson’s haircut on this week’s NXT episode.

Stay tuned for more on NXT WarGames. Below are various shots of tonight’s Hair vs. Hair match from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

