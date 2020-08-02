Duke “The Dumpster” Droese On Why He Doesn’t Watch Wrestling Anymore

During his interview with Spencer Love of WCSN, Duke “The Dumpster” Droese spoke on why he no longer watches wrestling. Here’s what he had to say:

People say, ‘when did you quit watching?’ It was the Katie Vick incident. hat I’ll see is, I’ll see people talk about certain matches on social media in the comment sections. I’ll listen to people argue about wrestling and if something catches my interest, I’ll go check it out on YouTube or something.

I don’t have – I don’t even own a television, I don’t watch TV. I don’t have any of this stuff. I don’t have the WWE Network or any of that kind of stuff. I do have internet with YouTube. But yeah, that’s about the extent of it. I don’t watch any of the current wrestling except to catch something after the fact. If enough people are talking about it, I’ll check it out.