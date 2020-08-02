Duke “The Dumpster” Droese On Why He Doesn’t Watch Wrestling Anymore

During his interview with Spencer Love of WCSN, Duke “The Dumpster” Droese spoke on why he no longer watches wrestling. Here’s what he had to say:
People say, ‘when did you quit watching?’ It was the Katie Vick incident. hat I’ll see is, I’ll see people talk about certain matches on social media in the comment sections. I’ll listen to people argue about wrestling and if something catches my interest, I’ll go check it out on YouTube or something.
I don’t have – I don’t even own a television, I don’t watch TV. I don’t have any of this stuff. I don’t have the WWE Network or any of that kind of stuff. I do have internet with YouTube. But yeah, that’s about the extent of it. I don’t watch any of the current wrestling except to catch something after the fact. If enough people are talking about it, I’ll check it out.
Credit: Spencer Love. H/T WrestlingInc.
- Luke Gallows On How The WWE Locker Room Changed When Roman Reigns Became Its Leader
- New Report On Daniel Bryan Requesting Pushes For Underused WWE Talents
- Big E On His Conversation With Vince McMahon After George Floyd’s Death
- Has WWE Possibly Found A SummerSlam Venue?
- The Rock Comments On House Show Match Between Himself and Kurt Angle, Angle Responds
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Big Debut Spoiler for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman