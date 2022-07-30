Several new matches have been announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Columbus, Ohio.

Dynamite will see Chris Jericho put his upcoming Interim AEW World Title shot on the line against ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta. If Yuta wins the match, he will replace Jericho in the match against Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at the Quake at The Lake edition of AEW Dynamite on August 10 in Minneapolis, making it a battle of Blackpool Combat Club members.

Last night’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Rampage saw Tony Schiavone interview ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, who thanked fans for their support. Claudio brought out fellow BCC member Yuta, but before Yuta could speak, Jericho, who was on commentary, interrupted and ranted about sports entertainment until Yuta told him to shut up. They went back & forth over who would win a match between the two, but Yuta denied a challenge by Jericho. The Jericho Appreciation Society leader then put his Quake at The Lake title shot on the line, and Yuta accepted.

Friday’s Rampage special opened with Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta defeating Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt when Cassidy pinned Dutt. After the match, Singh took out the Best Friends and Lethal took out Cassidy with Lethal Injection. AEW TNT Champion Wardlow made the save and forced the heels to retreat.

AEW then announced Cassidy vs. Lethal for Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Dynamite will also see The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club feud continue as the two teams battle in a a Dumpster Match.

Finally, it was announced that Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action on Dynamite, but no opponent was named. This will be Hobbs’ first match since turning on Ricky Starks last Wednesday.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus:

* The Undisputed Elite returns

* Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy

* Toni Storm and AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

* Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. opponent to be announced

* Dumpster Match: The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Chris Jericho. If Yuta wins, he will replace Jericho in the match with Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at Quake at The Lake on August 10

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.