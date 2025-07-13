Dustin Rhodes is proud of himself.

And he should be.

At age 56, “The Natural” worked three matches in 24 hours this weekend, as he competed at the ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 pay-per-view on Friday night, before turning around and competing twice at AEW All In: Texas on Saturday.

Following AEW All In: Texas, which saw Rhodes, Sammy Guevara and The Von Erichs defeat Shane Taylor Promotions, and a very late addition to the card that saw him emerge victorious in a Fatal 4-Way match to become the new TNT Champion, Dustin Rhodes sat down to chat with the media at the post-show press conference.

Featured below are some of the highlights of Dustin Rhodes’ post-show scrum appearance, where The Sons of Texas member spoke about what it means to finally capture his first singles title in AEW, as well as how much longer he has left in his pro wrestling career before finally retiring.

On what it means to him to finally win his first singles title in AEW: “It means a great deal to me to be TNT Champion. Some of the funnest times I’ve had in my career were in WCW. I was killing it and I was right on the cusp of getting there, maybe entering the world title picture. Things went a different way and I ended up going to the other company. To be back working on TNT and TBS, it’s very special. They’ve already put it on their homepage that I’m the face of the company now. That means the world to me. Still shocked, but I love this company to death. I love this. I’m going to treat this like it’s pure 18 karat gold and do the best that I can do. Continue to stay on the path to ‘Keep Steppin,’ as my dad used to say, and defend this thing. I want to be a defending champion. I want to work hard, like I always have. Now, it’s time for me to step up. It means the world. It’s a very special and honest moment that is hard to put into the correct words. I’m very proud of myself. I finally did it.”

On how much longer he has left in his career before retiring: “Of course my mind is always telling me that I can do this forever. Once you’re born into this business, it’s all you want to do, you become very passionate about it. My Dad taught me really well. He taught me manners, he taught me respect, he taught me to check my ego at the door and just work hard. So many people in the business do a lot of bad things to me and my view and they get pushed through the moon, and it’s not fair for someone who works their a** off each week, but to finally do this now, my work has paid off. I’m very proud of myself, I’m very proud that we always kick a** on PPV, nobody can touch us. Nobody.”

