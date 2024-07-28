Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs (Ross & Marshall) are your new ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

The trio defeated the Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven) at this evening’s AEW Battle of the Belts XI special on TNT. The Natural picked up the victory after hitting his signature Final Cut finisher.

VON ERICHS AND DUSTIN RHODES ARE THE NEW ROH TRIOS CHAMPIONS #AEWBOTB11 #AEWpic.twitter.com/ztgM1H1Jrx — ️️ (@KXNGAO) July 28, 2024

Afterward, Ross & Marshall dedicated to the win to their uncles, and handed the titles to their father, the great Kevin Von Erich.

Marshall Von Erich after BOTB XI ended dedicated their ROH 6-man titles win to his uncles. Then Ross/Marshall gave those belts to their dad Kevin Von Erich as a thank you gesture for supporting them in their wrestling careers. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EGIeslznx7 — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) July 28, 2024

