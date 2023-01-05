Sandra Runnels has passed away following an illness.

AEW’s Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter and Instagram this evening to announce the passing of his mother, Sandra. This comes after he noted back in February 2022 how she was admitted to a hospital, then asked for prayers as recently as December 19.

“I am very sad to say that I lost my Momma today. She was an incredibly strong mother who was loving and resilient to her dying day. She taught me everything, and I am the man I am today because of her. I am so saddened but so happy she is no longer in pain. [heart emoji] No words can express my pain right now. She was such a beautiful angel. She never faulted and always persevered. This last month was very hard on me and my sisters Kristin and Mandy. Her pain was so bad as we were with her throughout. I know, the man she raised in me, that I have to be strong for my family. They are my lifeline and mean absolutely everything to me. God has swept in and taken her to be with him. I have the upmost faith in him today and everyday, and I know she is no longer in pain. I want to thank you all for your continued prayers….they meant everything to us. Please continue to pray for our family through this trying, grieving time. I love you Momma and may you rest in Heaven. [heart emoji] [folded hands emoji],” he wrote on Instagram today.

The latest WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes was married to Sandra from 1965-1975.

You can see Dustin’s related posts below, including a recent post he made on his mother and family in general:

I am very sad to say that I lost my Momma today. She was an incredibly strong mother who was loving and resilient to her dying day. She taught me everything, and I am the man I am today because of her. I am so saddened but so happy she is no longer in pain.❤️Rest in Heaven. pic.twitter.com/xXdbURm0Nn — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) January 4, 2023

Please keep my momma in your prayers please. 🙏🏼 — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 20, 2022

