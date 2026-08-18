Dustin Rhodes has apologized after a social media post left him “truly embarrassed.”

Rhodes generated controversy on Tuesday after showing support for a post that contained Islamophobic and transphobic messaging. Rhodes later explained that he had not read the caption attached to the post and had only reacted because he liked the firearm being worn by the woman pictured.

Rhodes, who has a trans stepson, stressed that he does not agree with the message and pointed to his longtime support of trans rights.

TNA star Mustafa Ali addressed the situation on social media, expressing disappointment given the respect he has for Rhodes and his family. Rhodes responded directly to Ali with an apology.

“My apologies, Mustafa Ali,” Rhodes wrote. “I am not that person. Genuinely like the photo. Did not read caption and don’t agree with that at all.”

Ali accepted the apology while encouraging Rhodes to be more careful about the content he interacts with online.

“I appreciate the apology, please be careful about anti-whatever rhetoric posts,” Ali wrote. “Normalizing it is dangerous for all of us. Be well, Dustin.”

Rhodes also issued a broader apology over the situation and indicated that he may step away from X altogether in favor of Instagram and Threads.

“Think I’m gonna quit this app,” he wrote. “No matter how many people i help, or how many i inspire, there is always so many trying to break you down. Tired.”

I respect you and your family immensely. You showing support to something like this is really disappointing. https://t.co/MCNave5l42 — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAli_X) August 18, 2026