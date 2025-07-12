Dustin Rhodes had quite a memorable weekend in “The Lone Star State.”

“The Natural” made history at AEW ALL IN: Texas, capturing his first-ever AEW singles title by winning the vacant TNT Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match against Kyle Fletcher, Daniel Garcia, and Sammy Guevara.

The finish came when Rhodes rolled up Garcia with a small package for the pin, just as Guevara slid in—half a second too late to break it up.

Following the emotional win, The Sons of Texas member celebrated with his nephews Wyatt and Wayne Rhodes, The Von Erichs, and even Guevara, who joined in the special, emotional post-match moment.

This marks Rhodes’ first reign as AEW TNT Champion and capped off a grueling run of appearances for the veteran. The title victory was his third match in two days, following a tag bout with Guevara at ROH Supercard of Honor and a Zero Hour pre-show appearance earlier in the night.