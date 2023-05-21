Veteran pro wrestler Dustin Rhodes is celebrating 15 years of sobriety this week.

Friday marked 15 years since Rhodes gave up drugs and alcohol. He took to Twitter to comment on the difficult journey.

“Today is a day that I am most proud of. Today is 15 yrs clean and sober from drugs and alcohol. It was a difficult journey for me, but when we work our programs diligently, magic starts to happen. I thank God for this second chance and new lease on life. I choose not to turn around and take a walk with the devil. I am clean from him, 1 day at a time. #KeepSteppin #Perseverance #CleanIsCool,” he wrote.

One fan responded to the tweet and invited Rhodes to have a beer. Rhodes responded, “Go fuck your ass”

Rhodes, who also works as a coach to AEW talents, stays busy these days with running The Rhodes Wrestling Academy in Leander, Texas. Rhodes and Keith Lee have been feuding with The Mogul Embassy on AEW TV as of late. A bloody Rhodes defeated ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Bishop Kaun in this week’s Rampage main event.

You can see Dustin’s full tweets below:

Today is a day that I am most proud of.

Today is 15 yrs clean and sober from drugs and alcohol. It was a difficult journey for me, but when we work our programs diligently, magic starts to happen. I thank God for this second chance and new lease on life. I choose not to turn… pic.twitter.com/m7iYnOVvvv — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) May 19, 2023

Go fuck your ass https://t.co/ABl4ThjVJO — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) May 19, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.