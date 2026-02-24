Dustin Rhodes, better known to longtime WWE fans as Goldust, never received a raise throughout his legendary tenure with the company.

That’s according to the man himself.

Now with AEW, the older brother of WWE mega-star Cody Rhodes has made it clear that he has no interest in returning to WWE.

Rhodes recently surfaced via social media to respond to a fan who asked for him to return to WWE as Goldust.

“Nope! I never got a raise there,” he replied via X (see below). “What, you want me sitting the bench doing nothing? That ain’t me anymore.”

He continued, “I have done the best work of my career with AEW. I love the character Goldust, but he ran its course.”

“I did what I was told and it got me nowhere,” he added. “No thanks.”