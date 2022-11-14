With the headliners Jon Moxley and MJF, Dustin Rhodes talked about what jumps out to him ahead of AEW’s Full Gear PPV on November 19.

Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against MJF inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at the event. Prior to their big title match, Rhodes compared Moxley and MJF on “Sports Guys Talking Wrestling.”

“Maxwell Jacob Friedman is pretty new in the business,” Rhodes said. “Four, five years, Mox has got the experience on it. Mox knows how to carry the title and put the weight of the company on his shoulders basically and carry it and does a great job at it. I love Moxley as champion. He handles himself well and he goes out there and he performs and he delivers.” “MJF also delivers, but he’s just on the cusp of his greatness, and he’s doing so many great things right now,” Rhodes said. “The heel, babyface, tweener, back and forth, they hated him, they kind of love him. I’ve talked to MJF about this, ‘Sooner or later you’re gonna be a babyface, buddy,’ and it looks like that’s kind of where they’re going ’cause they love him. I’m gonna pick Mox to win that match.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc