Dustin Rhodes gives an update on his contract with AEW.

The Natural has been with the promotion since the inaugural Double or Nothing back in 2019, when he had the famous showdown with his brother Cody Rhodes, who has since gone back to WWE. In a new tweet, Dustin shoots down a rumor that says he was going to finish wrestling once that contract ends.

Wrong! Jeeze guys, do better. Yes my contract is up in September, and No, I am absolutely NOT DONE. Having the best matches of my life and hopefully, God willing I will get to retire on my own terms, respected with a full heart. Hopefully Negotiations go well because I am damn worth the world. The only things that matter to me are: taking care of my family first and foremost, and finishing up when I am ready, and how I envision my retirement. So hold off guys, This biz is my life and I love doing it for you, while still having fun and able. #KeepSteppin and thank you all for your continued love and support!

Dustin last wrestled against Jack Perry on the July 12th episode of AEW Dynamite.