Dustin Rhodes responds to criticism from longtime WWE executive Bruce Prichard.

Prichard had mentioned on a recent episode of his podcast that Rhodes’ Goldust character was much more exciting than the Natural persona that he had in WCW and for a brief time in WWE, even going as far to say that “no one really cared about the Natural.” This prompted Rhodes to write the following response on Twitter.

I love Bruce Pritchard, I really do. We can agree to disagree about the “Dustin Rhodes” character. I am a tremendously talented storyteller. I am not everyone’s cup of tea of course, but it is unfair for him to say “nobody gave a shit about Dustin”. I say you are wrong. The whole world loves Dustin Rhodes. Love ya Bruce.

Rhodes has had a decorated career as Goldust and The Natural, one that includes multiple championship reigns. He was a former WCW United States Champion, Tag Champion, and Six Man Champion. In WWE he was a multi-time Intercontinental Champion, Hardcore Champion, and tag champion. He currently wrestles for AEW and has been with the young promotion since they launched back in 2019.