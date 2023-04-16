Dustin Rhodes gives his opinion on scripted promos.

The AEW star and longtime industry veteran discussed this topic during a recent interview on Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, where he explained why promos written for you by someone else lack emotion.

The problem was scripted promos are they’re scripted. They’re not coming from emotion and there’s no real emotion in them. It’s what somebody has written for you. What I didn’t learn is when a scripted promos handed to you, they never told you need to make this your own. So, if you have a script promo … I’m going to [take those words] and make them my own so that I can bring the emotion, so that I can move somebody sitting at home.

Staying on the subject, The Natural discussed how important it is to hook an audience in with an emotional promo, and get them to come back the following week.

You want to hook them. You want him to feel it when they’re sitting there and they’re like ‘holy man, that was incredible, I got to watch this next week.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)