Dustin Rhodes isn’t staying quiet about the backlash surrounding Darby Allin defeating MJF for the AEW World Championship, and he made his stance clear with a blunt response online.

After Allin captured the title on Dynamite Spring BreakThru, debate quickly spread across social media, with many fans questioning the booking and how the finish was handled. Rhodes responded directly, pushing back against the criticism.

“Darby is your Champion!!! Get over yourselves, IWC!!!”

When one fan argued that the IWC represents the broader wrestling audience, Rhodes doubled down rather than backing off.

“Wrong! I know my real fans, IWC dirt sheet, basements dwellers are not. Try again”

The exchange highlights how divided the reaction has been following Allin’s title victory. While the win marks the biggest moment of his career, much of the conversation has centered on whether MJF was protected strongly enough in defeat and how dominant the finish appeared.

Rhodes stepping into the discussion shows that the criticism has not gone unnoticed within AEW. Instead of avoiding the topic, he chose to directly confront the narrative, drawing a clear line between what he considers “real fans” and online backlash.

Moments like this reflect a broader dynamic in modern wrestling, where fan reaction plays out in real time across social media. Wrestlers are no longer separated from that feedback, and responses like Rhodes’ can quickly become part of the story itself. Whether it strengthens support for Allin or fuels further debate, the interaction adds another layer to the fallout from the title change and keeps attention focused on the new champion moving forward.

Do you agree with Dustin Rhodes calling out critics, or do you think fans have a right to question Darby Allin’s title win?