Dustin Rhodes surfaced via social media on Thursday afternoon to provide another update on his badly injured knees, as well as his future plans in the pro wrestling business.

“My meniscus is non existent in both lol,” Rhodes wrote via X in response to a fan named Pat Core who posted his admiration for Rhodes working through two horrible knee injuries, noting he’s dealing with a torn meniscus in one of his knees and can hardly walk. “It’s work ethic and love that pushes me through.”

Rhodes continued, “It’s people telling me to retire that pushes me even more! I am still, at 56, one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the world. Age is just a number. Sometimes you have to manifest sh*t and get it done.”

From there, much like in his original post on X this week announcing his plans to get two total knee replacements, Rhodes made it clear that despite his age and current injury situation, he is not retiring from pro wrestling just yet.

“I absolutely know my time is nearing the end but NOT YET,” Rhodes insists. “Gotta get the world title, as that should be every pro wrestlers’ goal.”

Dustin Rhodes lost the TNT Championship to Kyle Fletcher in a Chicago Street Fight, his most recent match which took place on last week’s episode of AEW Collision.

