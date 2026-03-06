“The Natural” continues his road to recovery.

But how much longer is that road?

Let’s find out!

Current AEW star Dustin Rhodes recently spoke with FOX News Flash for an interview while at the world’s largest dog competitiomn show, Crufts, in England.

During the discussion, the pro wrestling legend gave an update on his recovery from double knee replacement surgery that he underwent in August of 2025.

“I just had double knee replacements,” Rhodes said. “So, they’re brand-new knees. They’re feeling pretty good.”

Rhodes would go on to announce that he expects to be back in the mix with All Elite Wrestling on AEW Dynamite and/or AEW Collision by the end of March.

“It’s a little tired today from all the walking,” he continued. “This [dog competition building] is such a huge venue. But probably two weeks, three weeks I’ll be back – TBS, TNT, HBO Max.”