AEW has announced on Twitter that the Natural Dustin Rhodes will be interviewed on tonight’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. Rhodes would later hype his appearance on Twitter writing, “TONIGHT ON #AEWDyanmite You’re not going to wanna miss what I got to say. Tune in at 8pm on @AEWonTNT.”

Tune in at 8pm on @AEWonTNT — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 16, 2020

Below is an updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* SCU vs. The Acclaimed

* Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. Hangman Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds

* NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb and Big Swole vs. Ivelisse and Diamante

* Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico

* The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, MJF, Wardlow) vs. Best Friends, Brandon Cutler, Varsity Blondes, Top Flight

* World Title Eliminator Match, No DQ and Anything Goes: Joey Janela vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

* Sting appears live

*Dustin Rhodes interview

*Eddie Kingston addresses his enemies