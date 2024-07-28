After the AEW double-header went off the air on TNT on July 27, things continued inside eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

AEW held back-to-back shows on Saturday night, with AEW Collision and AEW Battle of the Belts XI. The second and final show went off the air with Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs celebrating their ROH World Six-Man Tag-Team Championship victory over The Undisputed Kingdom.

Once the TNT broadcast wrapped up, AEW cameras kept rolling and filmed an excellent post-show promo segment where Dustin Rhodes, Kevin Von Erich and The Von Erichs each took turns on the microphone.

Other digital exclusives released by AEW coming out of the 7/27 double-header in Arlington includes “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer delivering another message to Will Ospreay ahead of their AEW Dynamite showdown next Wednesday night, as well as videos featuring Thunder Rosa and The Beast Mortos.