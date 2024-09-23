The Rhodes Wrestling Association has arrived.

On Sunday, ROH double-champion “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes announced the launch of his own pro wrestling promotion.

“FINALLY!!! Rhodes Wrestling is LAUNCHING,” he wrote via X on Sunday. “Stay tuned in the coming weeks for all info.”

Rhodes continued, “Soon, November 21st Thursday at 6pm central, RWA’s Bullpen in Leander Texas. Lets make the first one special! I will be doing a VIP Meet and greet at 5pm central.”

Follow Dustin Rhodes’ new promotion on X by adding @RhodesWrestling.