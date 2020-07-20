Dustin Rhodes On Pulling A Rib On The Undertaker

During his interview with Inside The Ropes, Dustin Rhodes spoke on Bruce Prichard asking him to rib The Undertaker, how scared he was to do it and how The Undertaker reacted. Here’s what he had to say:

But before that match, the week before at Raw, Bruce Prichard came to me. And him and Undertaker are very, very close friends. He said, ‘I want you to, I want to play a rib on Taker,’ he said. I’m like, ‘Ah, f**k no, Jesus, come on man.’ This is Monday Night Raw here we’re shooting, right? So the rib was, during the commercial break, because we went two segments. So I get him down, you know, we’re both down. Like a double down situation. And we go to commercial. So I’ve got about three minutes to do this rib. So I come up and I start — no, sorry, we were not in a double down. I was still up but Undertaker was laying flat before he would sit up.

So I crawled down between his legs when we went to a break. And now, I’ve crawled around and kind of touch Undertaker’s chest, and his head and stuff like that. But I started crawling up his legs. And it’s very sick, I mean just crawling up his legs and getting closer, teasing. Kind of feeling, right. And then I look up at the audience, and I give this big ol’ tongue thing, just the [licks his lips]. And I grab my hand like this and I put it right on his dick. And I’m just rubbing right there, and I’m making these faces all sexual like. And I’m like, ‘What the f**k am I doing? Bruce is gonna kill me…if I don’t do it, you know. And it’s like, Undertaker’s gonna kill me after this.

And I run back, and I hide. And f**king Taker’s hot. He’s mad, I mean, mad. You don’t wanna make Undertaker mad. And he comes back, and he’s looking for me. ‘God dammit,’ and he’s cussing and he’s throwing s**t. And Bruce had to calm him down and say, ‘That was me, I told Dustin to do that. That was a rib.’ So he finally calmed down and then he laughed about it, and I poked my face out and knew everything was okay. And we went up and shaked hands and hugged and all that.