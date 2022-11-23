Dustin Rhodes made an appearance on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he shared how much longer he wants to wrestle for after being in the business for so many years.

“That’s a tough question, man. It’s in my blood. I look at Ric Flair in his supposed last match and I don’t want to do that. As long as I can get out of the business and still walk, because I do need a couple of knee replacements, but that’s fine. I’ll get knee replacements. I’ll be fine. I’ll be able to walk around. But I just remember getting in the business and seeing a couple of the old timers on walkers and in wheelchairs and I’m like, I don’t want to get to that point, but we throw our bodies around and eventually something’s going to happen. So if I can get out of the business while I can still kind of semi enjoy walking at least and enjoy the rest of my life, that’s fine, but I love the business so I want to be connected to it in some way. Whether it’s just backstage coaching, or whatever, because I really love coaching. It’s a lot of fun for me. A lot of people don’t like it. I love it. I love putting together stuff for these kids to try to figure out and my vision is always different than their vision, and I see them doing it and it’s not my vision and it makes me mad, but it’s what they see my vision as being, so I understand it and I’m patient with that. I love to tell them, hey, man, you did this, you did this, do this next time and then they go out and do it and it works for them. So that’s kind of the knowledge that I want to pass on. So that’s my legacy now is passing on my knowledge to the younger kids.”