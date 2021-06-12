Following their early lineup release from this morning AEW has added four more matchups to Monday’s edition of their weekly episodic, DARK: ELEVATION, which include top company stars Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, and Shawn Spears. Check out the updated card below.

Orange Cassidy versus Cameron Cole

Julia Hart versus Dani Jordyn

Lee Johnson/Dustin Rhodes versus Travis Titan/VSK

Shawn Spears versus Falco

Scorpio Sky versus Alex Reynolds

QT Marshall/Aaron Solow versus Deonn Rusman/Joseph Keys

Nyla Rose versus Meagan Bayne

Wardlow versus Jason Hotch