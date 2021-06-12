Following their early lineup release from this morning AEW has added four more matchups to Monday’s edition of their weekly episodic, DARK: ELEVATION, which include top company stars Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, and Shawn Spears. Check out the updated card below.
Orange Cassidy versus Cameron Cole
Julia Hart versus Dani Jordyn
Lee Johnson/Dustin Rhodes versus Travis Titan/VSK
Shawn Spears versus Falco
Scorpio Sky versus Alex Reynolds
QT Marshall/Aaron Solow versus Deonn Rusman/Joseph Keys
Nyla Rose versus Meagan Bayne
Wardlow versus Jason Hotch
#AEWDarkElevation Monday at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– @orangecassidy w/ Best Friends & @callmekrisstat in singles action
– @DaniJordyn vs @TheJuliaHart w/ #VarsityBlonds
– #TheNatural @dustinrhodes & @BigShottyLee Johnson in tag team action
– @ShawnSpears vs Falco pic.twitter.com/MxBi7qGajj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 12, 2021
#AEWDarkElevation Monday at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11
– Main Event: @ScorpioSky w/ @OfficialEGO vs #DarkOrder's @YTAlexReynolds
– @realmmarshall1 & @aaronsolow vs #DeonnRusman & @Cupofjoekeys
– @NylaRoseBeast w/ @VickieGuerrero vs @themeganbayne
– @RealWardlow in action pic.twitter.com/ZMrEYdlcma
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 12, 2021