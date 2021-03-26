AEW star Dustin Rhodes recently appeared on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling show to discuss his Rhodes Wrestling Academy, and how he plans on retiring from the sport in the next two-three years. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On being a coach and learning a lot of lessons

It’s different when you’re sitting in a classroom or something and you’re just talking to these people because I’m not a big talker. I don’t like to talk, you know? I like to — but it became easy. It’s just really easy to me now and I know I’m not trying to sound like a pompous ass or anything but I was taught well and I’ve learned and I’ve watched and I’ve taken bits and pieces just from about everybody, you know? And just blazed my own path here and had ups and downs and climbed over mountains and fell a few times but right now — if I was like this ten, 15 years ago, my God, I’d be on top of the world.

Says he plans on retiring in the next two to three years:

I have no regrets and those are my teachers and here I am today at 51, having the time of my life in the twilight of my career, just a couple two, three more years before I hang it up but right now man, AEW and my wrestling academy is just — I’m having a lot of fun. It’s exhausting, but it’s fun as sh*t. I love it.

