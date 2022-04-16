AEW star Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter earlier today to hype up his showdown with CM Punk on this Wednesday’s Dynamite from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Natural writes, “I promise to bring it all.” Check it out below.

Dax Harwwod changed his Twitter bio to comment on FTR’s last two star ratings from the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, noting that they could have received two perfect ratings (5 stars) in a row if they were the Young Bucks. The bio reads, “Would’ve been 5 stars if we hadn’t had one 5 days earlier. Dave won’t let any other team accomplish that except his sons.”